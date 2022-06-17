Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRBNU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,387,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,003,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,514,000.

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

