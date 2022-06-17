Exos Asset Management LLC Buys 11,148 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 729,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 169,490 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 545,466 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 480,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 450,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,011,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. 27,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,537. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

