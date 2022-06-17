Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $254,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFFSU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $13,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $8,653,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $6,851,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $6,090,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $4,856,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,717. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

