Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $701,000 Investment in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Aurora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AURC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,462,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AURC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 10,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

