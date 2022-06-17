Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases 122,900 Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) by 313.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEG. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the third quarter worth $154,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 102,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 277,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 202,117 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMEG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,494. Omega Alpha SPAC has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Omega Alpha SPAC does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

