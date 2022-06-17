Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,090,000.

XFINU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 58,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,148. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

