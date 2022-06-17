Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,700 Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Endurance Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDNC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ EDNC remained flat at $$9.88 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Endurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.