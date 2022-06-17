Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

APTM remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

