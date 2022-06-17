Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.90.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.61. 6,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

