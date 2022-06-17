Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.90.

EXR stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

