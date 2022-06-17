Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $537.23

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $537.23 and traded as low as $500.10. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $508.97, with a volume of 9,352 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

