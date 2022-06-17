Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

