Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.50

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $34.27. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 104,628 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMAO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $470.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

