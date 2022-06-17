Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Buys $182,400.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CFO Marco Fregenal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,166,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Marco Fregenal bought 10,000 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00.
Shares of FTHM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $38.16.
Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Fathom by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Fathom by 53.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 330,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fathom by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Fathom by 12.0% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 216,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fathom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
