F&C Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 828.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 858.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($11.57).

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £989.78 ($1,201.34). Also, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 842 ($10.22) per share, with a total value of £49,981.12 ($60,664.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,280 shares of company stock worth $6,138,896.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

