Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.76. 97,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,877. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

