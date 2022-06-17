Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLMMF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

