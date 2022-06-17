Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLMMF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $21.10.
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.
