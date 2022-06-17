First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

FBNC opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $361,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 38.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 90,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 90.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

