First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 17,725 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. 161,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.