First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,394,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,764. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

