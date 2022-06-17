First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,687 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.59% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

