First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.47 on Friday, hitting $372.10. 26,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

