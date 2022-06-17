First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $234.48. 41,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,867. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.