First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 164 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,234.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

