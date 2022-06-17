First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,009 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 176,323 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after buying an additional 167,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after buying an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.16. 81,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,984. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.89 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

