First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 435.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,280. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

