First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,388 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 782,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,241,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

