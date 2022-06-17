First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys Shares of 90 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,333.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,616.54.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.