First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Makes New $208,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

