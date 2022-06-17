First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,642 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $330.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

