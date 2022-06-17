First International Bank & Trust Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. 101,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,412. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

