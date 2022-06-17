First International Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 2,820 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 99,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Baxter International Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.