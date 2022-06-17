First International Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 3,530 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.41 and a 200-day moving average of $241.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
