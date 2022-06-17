First International Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 83,849 Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (OTCMKTS:ADFI)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (OTCMKTS:ADFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. First International Bank & Trust owned approximately 4.74% of Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

About Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

