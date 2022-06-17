First International Bank & Trust Invests $322,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $134,062,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. 190,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

