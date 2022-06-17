First International Bank & Trust Invests $442,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 121,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,455. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

