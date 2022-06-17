First International Bank & Trust Purchases New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

FCX stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,681,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.