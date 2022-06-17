First International Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 21,985 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 324,554 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AUY. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,562,026. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.