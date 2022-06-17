First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Down 1.5%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 1,529,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,141,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $607,723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,134,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 878,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702,942 shares in the last quarter.

