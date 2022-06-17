First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 224,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,367,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,976,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,665,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

