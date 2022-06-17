First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 1,787,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,882,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.