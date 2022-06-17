First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.56. Approximately 32,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 8,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.59.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.