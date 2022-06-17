First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FIXD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.24. 1,070,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 831,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.
