FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $644,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Shares of V opened at $189.05 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

