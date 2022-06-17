FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.
Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
