FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

