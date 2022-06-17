FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.51.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.