FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes $859,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,341.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,622.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.