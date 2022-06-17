Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $44.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 508.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,048.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 96,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

