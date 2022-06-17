Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLME. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 14,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Flame Acquisition has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.84.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.