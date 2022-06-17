FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLNG has been the topic of several other reports. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded FLEX LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE FLNG opened at $24.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

